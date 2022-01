Missouri State Highway Patrol says disregard the Caped Crusader-themed alert An urgent text message had gone out saying authorities in Gotham City were on the hunt for a green and purple 1978 Dodge 3700GT. That car would be easy to spot: the Joker drove in 1989's Batman.

National Missouri State Highway Patrol says disregard the Caped Crusader-themed alert Missouri State Highway Patrol says disregard the Caped Crusader-themed alert Listen · 0:27 0:27 An urgent text message had gone out saying authorities in Gotham City were on the hunt for a green and purple 1978 Dodge 3700GT. That car would be easy to spot: the Joker drove in 1989's Batman. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor