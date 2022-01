This Marine-turned-journalist interviewed the Taliban commander he had fought against Thomas Gibbons-Neff served two tours in Afghanistan, and is now a New York Times reporter. He recently interviewed a high-level Taliban commander about a battle they had both been engaged in.

Asia This Marine-turned-journalist interviewed the Taliban commander he had fought against This Marine-turned-journalist interviewed the Taliban commander he had fought against Listen · 36:03 36:03 Thomas Gibbons-Neff served two tours in Afghanistan, and is now a New York Times reporter. He recently interviewed a high-level Taliban commander about a battle they had both been engaged in. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor