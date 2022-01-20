Accessibility links
André Leon Talley became a major part of the global fashion zeitgeist while navigating being one of the few, if not the only, Black, queer man at his level. Sam is joined by author and poet Saeed Jones and Zach Stafford, host of the podcast In the Deep, to remember the late fashion editor and celebrate Talley's legacy.

Read Saeed Jones' essay on André Leon Talley here.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

André Leon Talley attending "The Gospel According To André" premiere and Q&A at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 25, 2018 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

André Leon Talley attending "The Gospel According To André" premiere and Q&A at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 25, 2018 in New York City.

Sam is joined by author and poet Saeed Jones and Zach Stafford, host of the podcast In the Deep, in remembrance of the late André Leon Talley, former creative director of Vogue. They celebrate Talley's legacy and discuss how Talley became a major part of the global fashion zeitgeist while navigating being one of the few, if not the only, Black, queer man at his level.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry Krbechek, Andrea Gutierrez and Liam McBain. Our intern is Aja Drain. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.