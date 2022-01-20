Remembering André Leon Talley

Enlarge this image toggle caption Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Sam is joined by author and poet Saeed Jones and Zach Stafford, host of the podcast In the Deep, in remembrance of the late André Leon Talley, former creative director of Vogue. They celebrate Talley's legacy and discuss how Talley became a major part of the global fashion zeitgeist while navigating being one of the few, if not the only, Black, queer man at his level.

Read Saeed Jones' essay on André Leon Talley here.

