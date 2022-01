This beetle larvae's flips are ready for the Olympics The larvae of a type of bark beetle can perform acrobatic flips, somersaulting their bodies through the air. They join maggots and other larvae in their athletic abilities.

Animals This beetle larvae's flips are ready for the Olympics Listen · 3:10