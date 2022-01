Survivor Jon Vaughn on U. of Michigan's sexual assault settlement NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with ex football player and sexual assault survivor Jon Vaughn about the University of Michigan's settlement over allegations of abuse by a former sports doctor.

National Survivor Jon Vaughn on U. of Michigan's sexual assault settlement Survivor Jon Vaughn on U. of Michigan's sexual assault settlement Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with ex football player and sexual assault survivor Jon Vaughn about the University of Michigan's settlement over allegations of abuse by a former sports doctor. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor