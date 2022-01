This year's Sundance Film Festival is under way but it's online only Because of the Omicron surge, organizers canceled in-person events in Park City, Utah, and the event is now all virtual.

Movies This year's Sundance Film Festival is under way but it's online only This year's Sundance Film Festival is under way but it's online only Listen · 1:59 1:59 Because of the Omicron surge, organizers canceled in-person events in Park City, Utah, and the event is now all virtual. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor