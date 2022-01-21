Rescuers in the U.K. got creative when a dog became stranded near the shore

The tide was rising and Millie was about to be engulfed. Rescuers attached a cooked sausage to a drone and flew it tantalizingly close to the dog, who followed the treat to higher ground.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Rescuers in the U.K. had to get creative when a little dog became stranded near the shore. A tide swept in leaving Millie, a Jack Russell Whippet stuck. That's when they got a simple but delicious idea. They attached a single cooked sausage to a drone and flew it tantalizingly close to the pup. Sure enough, Millie followed the tasty treat to higher ground and was reunited with her grateful owner, which goes to show all's well that ends with sausage. It's MORNING EDITION.

