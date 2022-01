Rescuers in the U.K. got creative when a dog became stranded near the shore The tide was rising and Millie was about to be engulfed. Rescuers attached a cooked sausage to a drone and flew it tantalizingly close to the dog, who followed the treat to higher ground.

