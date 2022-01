Family and colleagues of a Mexican crime photographer gather to pay final respects Photojournalist Margarito Martinez was shot dead this week in the northern border city of Tijuana, the second journalist to be killed in Mexico in just weeks.

Latin America Family and colleagues of a Mexican crime photographer gather to pay final respects Family and colleagues of a Mexican crime photographer gather to pay final respects Audio will be available later today. Photojournalist Margarito Martinez was shot dead this week in the northern border city of Tijuana, the second journalist to be killed in Mexico in just weeks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor