French government investigators expose fraudulent vanilla pods

Vanilla is one of the world's most expensive spices — a pound of pods retails for more than $150. A multi-year probe found that only one in four vanilla pods met French government standards.

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott. Vanilla is one of the world's most expensive spices. A pound of pods retails for more than $150. But some sellers in France have been accused of food fraud. A multi-year investigation found that only 1 in 4 vanilla pods met government standards. Some have even been dipped in flavoring to hide the fraud. Who said vanilla was boring? It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.