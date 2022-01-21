'Soul Train' and the business of Black joy

Enlarge this image toggle caption Bruce W. Talamon/Courtesy Bruce W. Talamon Bruce W. Talamon/Courtesy Bruce W. Talamon

In 1970, when Don Cornelius first launched Soul Train, it was still relatively rare to see Black people on network TV. So the idea of a Black-owned show featuring Black performers and created for a Black audience was revolutionary.

Don Cornelius's weekly TV dance show became a huge and enduring hit. And Don Cornelius himself pioneered the business of Black joy, and opened doors for Black people from Hollywood to Wall Street to Madison Avenue.

Music: "Soul Train" and "Soul Train Line."

