Accessibility links
How the massive success of Soul Train proved the power of Black audiences : Planet Money When Soul Train first launched in 1970, Black audiences weren't understood as a viable target market. Don Cornelius changed that forever with his weekly TV dance show. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.

Planet Money

'Soul Train' and the business of Black joy

'Soul Train' and the business of Black joy

Listen · 26:14
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1074784689/1074784841" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

James Brown and Don Cornelius take a break before an interview on Soul Train. Bruce W. Talamon/Courtesy Bruce W. Talamon hide caption

toggle caption
Bruce W. Talamon/Courtesy Bruce W. Talamon

James Brown and Don Cornelius take a break before an interview on Soul Train.

Bruce W. Talamon/Courtesy Bruce W. Talamon

In 1970, when Don Cornelius first launched Soul Train, it was still relatively rare to see Black people on network TV. So the idea of a Black-owned show featuring Black performers and created for a Black audience was revolutionary.

Don Cornelius's weekly TV dance show became a huge and enduring hit. And Don Cornelius himself pioneered the business of Black joy, and opened doors for Black people from Hollywood to Wall Street to Madison Avenue.

Music: "Soul Train" and "Soul Train Line."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify; and NPR One.

Want economics stories from the comfort of home? Subscribe to Planet Money's weekly newsletter.