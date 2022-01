India's Supreme Court steps in after Hindu leaders call for violence against Muslims Video from a meeting in northern India shows Hindu leaders calling for attacks on Muslims. The crowd included politicians with ties to Prime Minister Modi. Two men have been arrested for hate speech.

