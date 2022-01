Tax season is nearing, but the IRS has millions of last year's returns to get through The Internal Revenue Service is still working through millions of returns filed in 2021. An IRS watchdog says the agency is understaffed, underfunded and overburdened.

The Internal Revenue Service is still working through millions of returns filed in 2021. An IRS watchdog says the agency is understaffed, underfunded and overburdened.