Santa Monica, Calif., aims to welcome back historically displaced Black families NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Santa Monica City Councilmember Kristin McCowan on the impact the city's "Right to Return" program could have on families displaced for development decades ago.

National Santa Monica, Calif., aims to welcome back historically displaced Black families Santa Monica, Calif., aims to welcome back historically displaced Black families Listen · 7:55 7:55 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Santa Monica City Councilmember Kristin McCowan on the impact the city's "Right to Return" program could have on families displaced for development decades ago. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor