Stress, uncertainty and isolation are common pandemic experiences. But is it trauma? Stress, burnout. Uncertainty. Isolation... all common experiences in the pandemic. But is it trauma? Experts are debating the term, but it's clear a mental health crisis is looming.

Mental Health Stress, uncertainty and isolation are common pandemic experiences. But is it trauma? Stress, uncertainty and isolation are common pandemic experiences. But is it trauma? Listen · 11:19 11:19 Stress, burnout. Uncertainty. Isolation... all common experiences in the pandemic. But is it trauma? Experts are debating the term, but it's clear a mental health crisis is looming. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor