What the recently approved bankruptcy deal means for Puerto Rico NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Natalie Jaresko, executive director of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, about the territory's recently approved bankruptcy deal.

National What the recently approved bankruptcy deal means for Puerto Rico What the recently approved bankruptcy deal means for Puerto Rico Listen · 5:04 5:04 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Natalie Jaresko, executive director of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, about the territory's recently approved bankruptcy deal. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor