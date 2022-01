Florida's DeSantis proposes a voting map that cuts 2 majority Black voting districts Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., has weighed into the redistricting fight in Florida by proposing his own controversial congressional redistricting maps that dilute minority voting power.

