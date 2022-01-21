Accessibility links
Thich Nhat Hanh, Buddhist monk and peace activist, dies at 95 Nhat Hanh distilled Buddhist teachings on compassion and suffering into easily grasped guidance over a lifetime dedicated to working for peace.

Obituaries

Thich Nhat Hanh, Buddhist monk and peace activist, dies at 95

The Associated Press

Enlarge this image

Vietnamese Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh arrives for a great chanting ceremony at Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City in 2007. Nhat Hanh, who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West, died at age 95 on Saturday. AP file photo hide caption

toggle caption
AP file photo

Vietnamese Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh arrives for a great chanting ceremony at Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City in 2007. Nhat Hanh, who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West, died at age 95 on Saturday.

AP file photo

BANGKOK — Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East, has died at age 95, according to an announcement on his verified Twitter page.

The International Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism, a monastic governing body that the monk established, said Thich Nhat Hanh, known as Thay, or teacher, to his followers, passed away peacefully at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam.

Thay lived much of his adult life at a retreat he founded in France but lived his final years in Vietnam at the monastery where he was ordained.

Schools Are Embracing Mindfulness, But Practice Doesn't Always Make Perfect

Education

Schools Are Embracing Mindfulness, But Practice Doesn't Always Make Perfect

He distilled Buddhist teachings on compassion and suffering into easily grasped guidance over a lifetime dedicated to working for peace. He established the Order of Inter-being in 1964 and prominent people such as Oprah Winfrey and companies like Google sought his wisdom and guidance.