The Best of Car Talk #2207: The Italian Tune Up #2207: The Italian Tune Up Listen · 38:15 38:15 Lisa from Washington, DC was told by her mechanic that she doesn't drive her VW Golf often enough and that this will lead to all sorts of mechanical malfunction in the car's future. Tom and Ray try to explain why cars that only travel a few miles per day are prone to certain failures. Lisa thinks that an 'Italian Tune-up' should cure it. Find out why on this episode of the Best of Car Talk!