World Saudi-led airstrike in Yemen kills more than 70 and wounds hundreds Saudi-led airstrike in Yemen kills more than 70 and wounds hundreds Listen · 3:13 3:13 Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen have intensified and this week took a heavy toll. Aid groups say 70 people being held in detention by Houthi rebels were killed in an attack.