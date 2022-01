Rural residents can't get their medicines or COVID-19 help with pharmacies shuttering Rural residents are waiting in line for hours to get prescriptions filled because pharmacies are closing down or limiting hours. Pharmacy companies blame high insurance fees and employee burnout.

Health Rural residents can't get their medicines or COVID-19 help with pharmacies shuttering Rural residents can't get their medicines or COVID-19 help with pharmacies shuttering Audio will be available later today. Rural residents are waiting in line for hours to get prescriptions filled because pharmacies are closing down or limiting hours. Pharmacy companies blame high insurance fees and employee burnout. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor