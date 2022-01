New data shows startling rise in prison deaths during 2020 Data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics tells us more about how prisons were affected early on in the pandemic. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with researcher Wendy Sawyer about the new data.

Law New data shows startling rise in prison deaths during 2020 New data shows startling rise in prison deaths during 2020 Listen · 5:51 5:51 Data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics tells us more about how prisons were affected early on in the pandemic. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with researcher Wendy Sawyer about the new data. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor