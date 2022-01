Britain says Putin has plans to install a pro-Moscow leader in Ukraine Ukraine's military is preparing for a potential Russian invasion. Meanwhile, the UK's foreign ministry issues a communique on Russian plans to install a pro-Moscow leader after a possible invasion.

