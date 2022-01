Why Russian President Vladimir Putin is escalating the threat of war with Ukraine Sarah McCammon talks with U.S. national security expert Andrea Kendall-Taylor about what is motivating Russian President Vladimir Putin as he escalates the threat of war with Ukraine.

Europe Why Russian President Vladimir Putin is escalating the threat of war with Ukraine Why Russian President Vladimir Putin is escalating the threat of war with Ukraine Listen · 5:54 5:54 Sarah McCammon talks with U.S. national security expert Andrea Kendall-Taylor about what is motivating Russian President Vladimir Putin as he escalates the threat of war with Ukraine. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor