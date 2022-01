In Pakistan, big trucks are the perfect canvas for intricate murals We take a look at the colorful Pakistani practice of turning big transport trucks into wildly bright works of art.

Art & Design In Pakistan, big trucks are the perfect canvas for intricate murals In Pakistan, big trucks are the perfect canvas for intricate murals Listen · 3:41 3:41 We take a look at the colorful Pakistani practice of turning big transport trucks into wildly bright works of art. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor