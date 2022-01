The danger of pushing the foreign attack theory for 'Havana Syndrome' NPR's Michel Martin speaks with The New Republic columnist Natalie Shure about "Havana Syndrome," a set of ailments reported by hundreds of American diplomats in recent years.

National Security The danger of pushing the foreign attack theory for 'Havana Syndrome' NPR's Michel Martin speaks with The New Republic columnist Natalie Shure about "Havana Syndrome," a set of ailments reported by hundreds of American diplomats in recent years.