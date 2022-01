West Virginia's plan to fight 2022 misinformation NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Mac Warner, West Virginia's secretary of state, about a bipartisan campaign by state election officials to fight misinformation ahead of the 2022 vote.

Politics West Virginia's plan to fight 2022 misinformation West Virginia's plan to fight 2022 misinformation Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Mac Warner, West Virginia's secretary of state, about a bipartisan campaign by state election officials to fight misinformation ahead of the 2022 vote. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor