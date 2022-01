Why the nature of TikTok could exacerbate a worrisome social media trend NPR's Michel Martin speaks with reporter Taylor Lorenz about a troubling trend among some young social media users: the self-diagnosis of mental health issues.

Mental Health Why the nature of TikTok could exacerbate a worrisome social media trend