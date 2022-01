Biden weighs sending 5,000 troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia The Biden administration is considering a plan to send several thousand additional U.S. troops into NATO countries in eastern Europe, near both Russia and Ukraine.

The Biden administration is considering a plan to send several thousand additional U.S. troops into NATO countries in eastern Europe, near both Russia and Ukraine.