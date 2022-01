Cofounder of the guitar group The Ventures, Don Wilson, dies at 88 The Ventures were a 60's surf-rock group. The band's hits included "Walk, Don't Run," and the theme song for "Hawaii Five-O." They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

