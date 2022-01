Toddler in New Jersey orders $1,700 worth of furniture An adult in the family saw some options online, added them to the site's shopping cart but didn't checkout. The toddler took care of that — completing the purchase while playing on the phone.

Technology Toddler in New Jersey orders $1,700 worth of furniture Toddler in New Jersey orders $1,700 worth of furniture Audio will be available later today. An adult in the family saw some options online, added them to the site's shopping cart but didn't checkout. The toddler took care of that — completing the purchase while playing on the phone. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor