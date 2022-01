HBO's 'The Gilded Age' is a story about money and class in 1882 New York Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes has developed a new TV show for HBO called The Gilded Age. Our reviewer says it has its own charm, despite feeling a lot like Downton set in America.

