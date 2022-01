'Camera Man' unspools the colorful life of silent film star Buster Keaton By age 5, Keaton was a star in his family's vaudeville act; he went on to star in and direct silent films, performing jaw-dropping stunts. Slate film critic Dana Stevens profiles Keaton in a new book.

