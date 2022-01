Biden consults with European allies about deterring a Russian invasion of Ukraine President Biden confers with U.S. allies on Ukraine on Monday, as the U.S. pulls diplomatic families out of Kyiv and weighs beefing up troop deployments in the region over fears of a Russian invasion.

