Afghan families who have been living on U.S. military bases are looking for homes A majority of the Afghans who fled to the U.S. when the Taliban took over last fall have now left the military bases where they've been living and are in the process of finding permanent homes.

National Afghan families who have been living on U.S. military bases are looking for homes Afghan families who have been living on U.S. military bases are looking for homes Listen · 4:08 4:08 A majority of the Afghans who fled to the U.S. when the Taliban took over last fall have now left the military bases where they've been living and are in the process of finding permanent homes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor