Children's librarians announce the winners of the Newbery and Caldecott medals America's librarians announce their top children's book picks virtually on Monday. Among the honors they're awarding are the 2021 Newbery and Caldecott medals.

Book News & Features Children's librarians announce the winners of the Newbery and Caldecott medals Children's librarians announce the winners of the Newbery and Caldecott medals Audio will be available later today. America's librarians announce their top children's book picks virtually on Monday. Among the honors they're awarding are the 2021 Newbery and Caldecott medals. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor