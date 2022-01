Civil rights trial begins for 3 ex-Minneapolis cops charged in George Floyd's death Opening arguments began in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers who are being accused of violating George Floyd's civil rights when he was detained and killed by Derek Chauvin.

National Civil rights trial begins for 3 ex-Minneapolis cops charged in George Floyd's death Civil rights trial begins for 3 ex-Minneapolis cops charged in George Floyd's death Audio will be available later today. Opening arguments began in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers who are being accused of violating George Floyd's civil rights when he was detained and killed by Derek Chauvin. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor