Some NATO allies are sending military aid to Ukraine President Biden let slip that the allies are not all on the same page regarding the standoff between Russia and Ukraine. Indeed, some are already rushing weapons to Ukraine. Others are holding back.

Europe Some NATO allies are sending military aid to Ukraine Some NATO allies are sending military aid to Ukraine Listen · 4:03 4:03 President Biden let slip that the allies are not all on the same page regarding the standoff between Russia and Ukraine. Indeed, some are already rushing weapons to Ukraine. Others are holding back. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor