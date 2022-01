The big wins, losses and off-court drama you may have missed from the Australian Open NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Washington Post sports reporter Liz Clarke to get an update on the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of 2022.

Sports The big wins, losses and off-court drama you may have missed from the Australian Open The big wins, losses and off-court drama you may have missed from the Australian Open Listen · 3:52 3:52 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Washington Post sports reporter Liz Clarke to get an update on the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of 2022. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor