Accessibility links
Michigan woman uncovers lottery win in her spam folder Laura Spears, 55, says she stumbled on her life-changing win a few days after buying a ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot. "I couldn't believe what I was reading," she says.

National

Don't ignore your spam folder. It's how this woman learned she won a $3 million lotto

Don't ignore your spam folder. It's how this woman learned she won a $3 million lotto

Listen · 0:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1075403459/1075424498" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012 file photo, lottery scratch-off tickets and other items for sale are displayed at a Sunoco gas station and market in Lapeer, Mich. Mike Householder/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Mike Householder/AP

In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012 file photo, lottery scratch-off tickets and other items for sale are displayed at a Sunoco gas station and market in Lapeer, Mich.

Mike Householder/AP

A Michigan woman struck gold in her spam folder.

Laura Spears, 55, found out she won the lottery earlier this month while digging for a missing email in her junk folder. Spears says she purchased the winning ticket seeing an ad on Facebook for the Mega Millions jackpot. Just a few days later, she stumbled on the victorious message.

"I couldn't believe what I was reading," Spears told the Michigan Lottery. "It's all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!"

Spears says she confirmed her winnings by checking her online lottery account. She won $1 million dollars, which then tripled with the Megaplier, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes.

The Math Whiz Who Won The Lottery 14 Times

Planet Money

The Math Whiz Who Won The Lottery 14 Times

Spears plans to share her winnings with family, and retire earlier than she had planned, according to a release from the Michigan Lottery.

The Oakland County resident said she added the organization to her safe senders list, just in case she gets lucky again.

A family in Arizona won the last Mega Millions jackpot at $108 million in October 2021. The current jackpot is valued at $396 million.

The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday. In the meantime, it might be a good idea to check your spam folder.