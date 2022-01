You Can Fall, Just Don't Stay There : StoryCorps In 1993, Los Angeles County firefighter Derek Bart saved a child from a house fire in Santa Clarita, CA. In our last episode of the season, we'll hear three different perspectives on that night, and how they all intersect nearly 30 years later.

