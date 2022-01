The White House responds to the Ukraine crisis by amping up pressure on Russia President Biden has threatened serious sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, and 8,500 U.S. troops have been put on heightened alert. We examine what this crisis means for the White House.

Europe The White House responds to the Ukraine crisis by amping up pressure on Russia The White House responds to the Ukraine crisis by amping up pressure on Russia Listen · 3:37 3:37 President Biden has threatened serious sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, and 8,500 U.S. troops have been put on heightened alert. We examine what this crisis means for the White House. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor