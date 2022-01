Twitter cracks down an an account that revealed answer to Wordle puzzle Wordle players get six chances to guess a five-letter word. On social media, people share a graphic that shows how they got their answer, without the answer. The spoiler has been banned from Twitter.

NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor