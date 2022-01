Ex-paramilitaries in Guatemala sentenced to prison for raping Indigenous women Judges in Guatemala City on Monday found five men guilty of raping three dozen women some 40 years ago — during the height of the violence in Guatemala's long civil conflict.

Ex-paramilitaries in Guatemala sentenced to prison for raping Indigenous women Judges in Guatemala City on Monday found five men guilty of raping three dozen women some 40 years ago — during the height of the violence in Guatemala's long civil conflict.