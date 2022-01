Russia's brinkmanship over Ukraine appears to have gotten out of control NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Nina Khrushcheva, professor at The New School in New York, about what Russian President Putin could gain, and what Russia stands to lose in a standoff over Ukraine.

