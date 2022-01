Will baseball feel the same if the umpire calling balls and strikes is a robot? Major League Baseball partnered with the independent Atlantic League to experiment with the game. NPR's A Martinez talks to Rick White, president of the Atlantic League, about what they've been doing.

