Africa Soldiers in Burkina Faso say a military junta now controls the country Soldiers in Burkina Faso say a military junta now controls the country Listen · 3:38 3:38 In the latest setback for democracy in Africa, a military coup has removed the democratically elected president of Burkina Faso. There have been recent coups in the region: Mali, Guinea and Chad.