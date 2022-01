What the next pandemic phase means for case numbers, hospitalizations and the economy This latest coronavirus surge has set back a return to "normal." COVID is never going away -– and that has implications for hospitals, schools and public health officials.

National What the next pandemic phase means for case numbers, hospitalizations and the economy What the next pandemic phase means for case numbers, hospitalizations and the economy Listen · 8:27 8:27 This latest coronavirus surge has set back a return to "normal." COVID is never going away -– and that has implications for hospitals, schools and public health officials. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor