How the Ukraine crisis could reset the global balance of power NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Gideon Rachman of 'The Financial Times' about how China and Russia could leverage the Ukraine crisis to reduce U.S. influence around the world and reset the world order.

World How the Ukraine crisis could reset the global balance of power How the Ukraine crisis could reset the global balance of power Listen · 8:16 8:16 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Gideon Rachman of 'The Financial Times' about how China and Russia could leverage the Ukraine crisis to reduce U.S. influence around the world and reset the world order. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor