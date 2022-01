2 recent incidents have put a spotlight on Brazil's relationship with race An American music producer was attacked as he waited to check in to a hotel in Rio de Janeiro. He is Black, the attackers are white. It is another example of Brazil's fraught relationship with race.

Race 2 recent incidents have put a spotlight on Brazil's relationship with race 2 recent incidents have put a spotlight on Brazil's relationship with race Listen · 7:59 7:59 An American music producer was attacked as he waited to check in to a hotel in Rio de Janeiro. He is Black, the attackers are white. It is another example of Brazil's fraught relationship with race. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor